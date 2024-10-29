Israel expects disabled soldier numbers to reach 100,000 by 2030

A wounded Israeli soldier is evauated at the Sha'arei Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, after suffering an injury in a terror attack in the West Bank village of Husan, on June 23, 2018. (Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Around 12,000 injured Israeli soldiers and security personnel have entered phyiscal rehabilitation since the October 7, 2023, according to figures released by the Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The ministry said this increase has led to a 20% rise in patient numbers over the past year, reaching nearly 74,000 individuals.

Of these, about 1,500 have sustained injuries on two separate occasions during the fighting.

Since the recent ground operation in Lebanon began, around 900 newly wounded soldiers have been evacuated to hospitals, marking a 1.5-fold increase in admissions compared to September.

Young adults ages 18-30 represent 51% of all cases, with roughly 8,500 sustaining physical injuries. In addition, 5,200 individuals, or 43%, have developed mental health conditions due to the trauma of combat.

According to ministry figures, two-thirds of the rehabilitating soldiers are reservists.

Approximately 14% of the wounded are classified as having moderate to severe injuries, with 23 cases of serious head trauma, 60 amputees who now have prosthetics — including five who received fittings abroad — and 12 individuals who lost their sight.

The Israel Defense Force’s Rehabilitation Division was already treating 62,000 injured soldiers from previous conflicts.

The ministry anticipates that by 2030, the number of disabled IDF members could reach 100,000, with half of these cases involving mental health challenges.

To meet the wartime need, the Defense Minstry has hired 500 therapists, established 10 rehabilitation farms, opened three specialized rehabilitation homes, and introduced emergency vehicles for immediate psychological aid.

Since the October 7 attack, 776 soldiers have been killed, most recently four in northern Gaza from the IDF’s special forces “Ghost Unit” on Tuesday.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead.

Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.