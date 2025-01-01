Israel facilitates medical evacs for over 1,000 Gazans to 13 countries

COGAT on Wednesday highlighted its multilateral efforts with the international community in Gaza over the past year to facilitate humanitarian response to the population.

By JNS

Over the past few months, 23 groups totaling 1,055 patients and caregivers have left Gaza via the Kerem Shalom Crossing to receive medical treatment in 13 countries abroad, the Israeli Defense Ministry’s COGAT unit said on Wednesday.

These include 127 patients—mostly children—and escorts who were evacuated from Gaza on Tuesday to receive medical care in the United Arab Emirates, in an operation that was coordinated with the UAE and the World Health Organization.

In recent months, 23 groups including 1,055 patients and caregivers, have exited Gaza through the Kerem Shalom Crossing on their way to medical treatment in 13 different countries abroad. https://t.co/lEEMejQR10 — COGAT (@cogatonline) January 1, 2025

“The State of Israel is thankful for the UAE’s leadership of this important humanitarian project, as it is for all the humanitarian efforts the UAE and other organizations advanced in Gaza since the start of the war,” COGAT said.

COGAT on Wednesday highlighted its multilateral efforts with the international community in Gaza over the past year to facilitate humanitarian response to the population, including a polio vaccination campaign with UNICEF, with 559,000 children in Gaza immunized in two rounds.

Israel works collaboratively with the international community to facilitate humanitarian responses for the civilian population in Gaza, despite challenges. Some of the efforts we worked on over the past year👇 pic.twitter.com/1dIyakqv1D — COGAT (@cogatonline) December 31, 2024

In another X post on Wednesday, COGAT posted footage last week of medical supplies given by the Israel to the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, with COGAT noting that since then, more medical supplies, fuel and a generator have been delivered to the facility.

“We continuously facilitate humanitarian aid, including all kinds of medical supplies into and across Gaza,” COGAT said.