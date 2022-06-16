Israel grants another 2,000 work permits to Gazan Arabs

Erez Crossing, on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the entrance point from Gaza into Israel. (Andrew McIntire/TPS)

By TPS

Israel has decided to expand the quota of workers coming from the Gaza Strip by an additional 2,000, the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced Thursday.

The quota of Arabs from the Gaza Strip allowed entry into Israel for work and business will be expanded by an additional 2,000 employment licenses, to a total of 14,000 permits.

COGAT stated that the permits will be issued “in accordance with compliance with the criteria and subject to a security assessment.”

All Israeli civilian relief measures in the Gaza Strip “are conditional on the continued maintenance of security stability over time, and their expansion will be examined in accordance with the assessment of the situation,” COGAT commander Major General Rassan Aliyan stated.

This addition of economic-related work permits is being made in parallel with the work being done to implement the Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s decision to raise the quota of Gazans working in Israel to 20,000. These numbers do not include the Arabs coming from the Judea and Samaria areas.