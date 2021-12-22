3,000 Gaza residents in Israel without permits or supervision, IDF says

Israeli security guards at the Erez Crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

“This is a complete gamble on the lives of Israeli citizens,” charged Zionist organization Im Tirtzu.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

There are 3,291 residents of the Gaza Strip who have not returned to the Strip since their entry permits issued to them by the IDF expired, data obtained by the Zionist Im Tirtzu Zionist organization shows.

In response to a request for freedom of information submitted by Alon Schwarzer, head of Im Tirtzu’s Research and Policy Division, the IDF’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) acknowledged that the whereabouts of the 3,291 are undocumented.

The data further showed that in 2018-2020, 86,133 applications for entry into Israel for the purpose of “visiting a prisoner” were approved for the residents of Judea and Samaria and 2,884 applications were approved from the Gaza Strip.

It also became apparent that there is no military procedure for enforcing or supervising residents of Gaza violating the entry permit granted to them.

The COGAT document states that “we do not have any procedures or provisions regarding the enforcement or supervision of Palestinians who violate the permit granted to them.”

However, “there is an internal procedure for treating a resident who has reported to the Erez Cossing independently or who has been apprehended in Israel by the enforcement forces.”

Schwarzer said Wednesday that Im Tirzu “has been warning for several years about the lack of an orderly procedure that tracks the return of residents of Judea, Samaria, and Gaza who have entry permits, and the information about the thousands of Gazans who have remained in Israel is proof that the State of Israel has failed.”

“We cannot allow a reality in which the Israeli government provides one-way tickets to Israel for those who may pose a security danger; this is a complete gamble on the lives of Israeli citizens. We call on the Israeli government to act as soon as possible to change the existing procedure,” he said.

Over the years, Hamas operatives have abused the entry permits in order to conduct hostile actions against the State of Israel.

Earlier this month, a joint operation by the Shin Bet security service and the Israel Police led to the exposure of two Arabs who had spied on Israeli military targets on behalf of the Hamas terror organization, with an apparent focus on the Iron Dome defense system.

Mahmoud Ahmad, 33, a resident of the Gaza Strip who was in Israel with a permit, was one of the two exposed by the Shin Bet.

The Shin Bet noted that this incident joins previous investigations carried out in the past two years against Hamas agents, which “illustrates how Hamas exploits trade permits for terrorist activities.”

It “once again reveals the fact that Hamas exploits the border crossings to promote terrorist activity in Israel and causes citizens to endanger their families in Israel and the Gaza Strip. This exposure illustrates how Hamas exploits trade permits for terrorist activities,” the agency said.