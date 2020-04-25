Israel’s health minister to step down

Yaakov Litzman informed the prime minister that he is resigning as head of the Ministry of Health; he will reportedly transition to the Housing Ministry.

By World Israel News Staff

On Thursday, United Torah Judaism party head Yaakov Litzman informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will step down from his position as head of the Ministry of Health, Channel 12 reported.

Litzman and his wife contracted the coronavirus about three weeks ago and have been undergoing treatment. In Litzman’s absence, Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov has appeared at press conferences with the prime minister, issuing directives and serving as the public face of the ministry.

Based on initial lack of compliance in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox sector, of which Litzman is a member, detractors criticized the outgoing health minister’s oversight of the corona pandemic in Israel.

Litzman has served in leading roles in the Housing Ministry for the better part of the past decade.

The news of Litzman’s departure arrives as Israel’s coronavirus numbers appear to be flattening out, with the total number of infections passing 15,000 as of Saturday evening.

Ministry of Health statistics indicated that 198 people have died, but the numbers demonstrate a consistent drop in hospitalizations and stabilization in the number of seriously ill Israelis.