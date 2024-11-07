Israel inks $5 billion deal for advanced American fighter jets

Israeli Air Force to expand its fighter jet fleet with purchase of 25 advanced variant of the F-15, in a $5 billion deal with Boeing.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israel Ministry of Defense inked a major weapons acquisition deal Wednesday with aviation giant Boeing to purchase more than two dozen of the next generation of F-15 fighter jets.

The $5.2 billion agreement, part of a broader package of U.S. aid approved by the Biden administration and Congress earlier this year, includes the sale of 25 jets of the latest variant of the F-15 platform, with an option for 25 additional aircraft.

The deal was finalized Wednesday following negotiations between the Israel Defense Ministry’s Mission to the U.S. and Boeing, in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force.

Director General of the Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir signed the procurement authorization during his visit to the United States last month.

According to a statement released Thursday by the Defense Ministry, the new F-15IA aircraft will be equipped with cutting-edge weapon systems, including the integration of state of the art Israeli technologies.

The upgraded aircraft will feature enhanced range capabilities, increased payload capacity, and improved performance across various operational scenarios.

“These advantages will enable the Israeli Air Force to maintain its strategic superiority in addressing current and future challenges in the Middle East,” the ministry said.

Delivery of the F-15 aircraft will begin in 2031, with 4-6 aircraft to be supplied annually. This procurement marks a significant milestone in deepening the defense cooperation between Israel and the United States, reflecting their mutual commitment to regional security.

“The Ministry is executing a comprehensive strategy to enhance the IDF’s operational capabilities,” said Director General of the Israeli Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir.

“We have secured procurement agreements worth nearly $40 billion (approximately NIS 150 billion) since the onset of the war. While focusing on immediate needs for advanced weaponry and ammunition at unprecedented levels, we’re simultaneously investing in long-term strategic capabilities.”

“This F-15 squadron, alongside the third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year, represents a historic enhancement of our air power and strategic reach – capabilities that proved crucial during the current war. We continue to advance similar transformative agreements across all IDF domains – from air and naval forces to ground operations, intelligence, and beyond.”

President of Boeing Israel, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Ido Nehushtan, said the company “takes pride in its longstanding partnership with Israel, a relationship that dates back to our nation’s establishment. The company will continue working with the U.S. and Israeli governments to deliver the advanced F-15IA aircraft through standard military procurement channels.”