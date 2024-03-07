Israel is fighting ‘existential war’ to prevent ‘next 9/11,’ says Netanyahu, vowing offensive in Rafah

Attached are photos of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 7 March 2024 at the IDF Combat Officers Course Graduation Ceremony, at IDF Training Base #1. (Amos Ben-Gershom, GPO)

Netanyahu says Israel must eliminate Hamas to prevent the next ‘September 11th,’ adds Rafah operation is needed to end existential threat.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his pledge Thursday to launch a comprehensive counter-terror ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, calling it an essential step in winning the “existential” war against Hamas.

Netanyahu attended a cadet graduate ceremony at the IDF’s Bahad 1 officers’ training academy in southern Israel Thursday, vowing in an address to graduates that Israel would eventually confront Hamas in Rafah, regardless of whether a hostage deal is struck.

“We will operate in Rafah, the last stronghold of Hamas, whoever tells us not to operate there is telling us to lose the war and that will not happen.”

“There is international pressure and it’s growing, but particularly when the international pressure rises, we must close ranks, we need to stand together against the attempts to stop the war.”

The prime minister described the current conflict as an “existential war” for Israel that the country “must win,” or face future 9/11-scale terror attacks.

“That’s why I say to the world leaders – by defeating the murderers of October 7, we prevent the next September 11, and it’s only right that the entire civilized world supports the IDF and the State of Israel.”

“Moving forward, we will openly learn all the lessons from October 7, but we have one clear and immediate goal – achieving total victory in the war.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) also addressed the graduation ceremony, noting the progress Israel has made towards its goal of dismantling Hamas.

“We are achieving the goals of the war – the dissolution of Hamas as a military and governmental body and the return of all the hostages.”

“The results of this just and important war will mark a new chapter in the history of the State of Israel, and they will be the starting points for processes that will last for many years, in everything related to the strategic position of the State of Israel in the Middle East, the treatment we will receive from our friends, and the deterrence we will create against our enemy.”