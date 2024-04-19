Israel launches drone strike on Iranian military base

2004 satellite image of the suspected nuclear testing site in Parchin. (AP/DigitalGlobe-Institute for Science and International Security)

The strikes targeted Isfahan, home to Iran’s nuclear facilities, an airbase, and drone factories.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

On early Friday, Israel launched a much-anticipated though limited strike on Iran’s military base in Isfahan.

Explosions were heard in Isfahan, a city 315 (196) south of Tehran with both Israeli and Iranian officials confirming the source were drones launched from Israel.

Isfahan is home to Iran’s nuclear facilities, an airbase, and drone factories.

Iranian television reported, “Three drones were observed in the sky over Isfahan. The air defense system became active and destroyed these drones in the sky.”

Iran’s state media also reported that Iran’s nuclear facilities were “completely secure.”

Aside from reports from unnamed Israeli sources, Jerusalem has not formally acknowledged the strike and both sides appear to be downplaying the impact with the extent of the damage is not yet known.

The use of drones rather than long-range missiles and the limited nature of the strike seems intended to demonstrate that Iran’s attack on Israel early in the week won’t go unanswered and to send a clear message to Tehran of Israel’s military preparedness.

Overnight last Saturday until Sunday, Iran launched 350 drones and missiles into Israel with the militaries of Israel, the US, the UK, and Jordan intercepting 99% of them.

On Sunday, Israel’s war cabinet met to discuss retaliation for Iran’s attack, the first Iran has launched on Israeli soil.

Israel had informed the US on Thursday that it was planning a strike against Iran, although the Biden Administration did not endorse the plan.

Hours before Israel’s drone strike early Friday, Iran’s Foreign Minister told CNN that any military action Israel takes against Iran will be met with a response that will be“immediate and at a maximum level.”

The Syrian Army also reported strikes at military radar sites in the As-Suwayda and Daraa Governorates of southern Syria.

Residents in Erbil and Mosul in Iraq reportedly heard the sound of fighter jets early Friday morning.

Retired US Major General Mark MacCarley told CNN he believed that Israel’s strike was intended as a retaliation for Iran’s attack earlier in the week and to send a clear message to the Islamic Republic.

By choosing to target Isfahan, where Iran’s nuclear facilities are located, Israel is warning that it could handily defeat Iran’s forces, said MacCarley.

However, he added that “Israel must maintain its vigilance” in case Iran decides to respond with another show of force.