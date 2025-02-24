Israel lifts all restrictions on northern border communities

Israeli soldiers at a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, October 15, 2023. (David Cohen/Flash90)

This decision enables northern communities to fully resume normal activity, with displaced residents scheduled to return home on March 2.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command has lifted all remaining restrictions on communities along Israel’s northern border, initially imposed due to hostilities with the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Sunday’s announcement followed a situational assessment led by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and approved by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz.

Per the new order, the border zone shifted from “partial activity” to “full activity” as of 8 p.m. Sunday local time.

The public is instructed to follow updated guidelines available on the National Emergency Portal and the Home Front Command app.

Also on Sunday, the IDF raised its alert level in the border area surrounding the Gaza Strip, though no new instructions have been issued for area civilians.