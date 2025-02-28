Israel may allow Syrian Druze into the country for work

The plan follows requests from Druze living in Syria who wish to be reunited with their families and enjoy the protection of the Israeli government.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Defense Minister Israel Katz unveiled a plan on Thursday to allow Syrian Druze workers into Israel.

Katz made the remarks at a conference for leaders of regional councils.

“The plan signals a ‘strong commitment to our Druze friends in Syria,’ ” Katz said, noting that Israeli leaders “work hard to maintain contact with them.”

“We are currently exploring the possibility of allowing those nearby to come and work in the Golan Heights on a daily basis, and we are ready to support them through organizations and in various ways. Our goal is to ensure their protection, and we are working toward this thoughtfully,” he said.

The plan follows requests from Druze living in Syria who wish to be reunited with their families and enjoy the protection of the Israeli government.

If the plan is implemented, IDF soldiers will be responsible for monitoring border entrances and exits and securing the corridor.

Katz described Israel’s strategy of preventing Iran from rescuing Syria during the toppling of the previous regime. Israel was concerned that Iran, after “saving Syria,” could have developed a foothold and established a military regime to rule the country.

“We sent clear messages to those who needed to hear them: if the Iranians come, we will strike. We deployed our Air Force aircraft, and they successfully turned back the Iranian planes,” Katz said.

Despite Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa “exchanging fatigues for suits and speaking well… We do not trust him. We only trust the IDF,” Katz said.

“It was clear to me and the Prime Minister [Benjamin Netanyahu] that we need to seize the border area – and our policy is to stay there, at the peak of Hermon, and in the controlling points, for an indefinite period.”

Katz added that Israel must ensure that the south of Syria remains a demilitarized zone to keep Israel secure.