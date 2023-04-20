Israel opens new embassy near Iranian border

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen travels to Turkmenistan for opening of new Israeli embassy – just 10 miles from the Iranian border.

By TPS

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is in Turkmenistan where he is opening a new Israeli embassy located just 17 km (10 miles) from the Iranian border.

This also marks the first time that an Israeli cabinet minister visited the country in 29 years.

Cohen is set to hold a series of meetings with the president of Turkmenistan and other officials.

“The relationship with Turkmenistan is of great security and political importance, and this visit will strengthen the position of the State of Israel in the region,” said Cohen.

Before Turkmenistan Cohen visited Azerbaijan where he held meetings with the country’s President and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Minister Bayramov said he was delighted to welcome Minister Cohen and that Azerbaijan looks “forward to the further developing our multifaceted partnership. Azerbaijan and Israel are tied with long-standing relations.”