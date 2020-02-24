Israel pounds Islamic Jihad targets after morning rocket strike

A ball of fire and smoke rises above buildings during Israeli airstrikes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 24, 2020. (Flash90/Abed Rahim Khatib)

IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters struck Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

By World Israel News Staff

After enduring a barrage of 21 rockets from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, Israel’s southern communities again felt the wrath of Islamic terrorists who launched additional rockets on Monday morning.

One of the rockets, or shrapnel from the rocket, impacted near a playground in Sderot.

In retaliation, IDF fighter jets and attack helicopters struck Islamic Jihad terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, among them a military compound in Khan Yunis used by the Islamic Jihad for training and weapons storage, in addition to an underground infrastructure in El-Bureij.

“The IDF will respond to any terror acts perpetrated by the Islamic Jihad that endanger Israeli civilians and harm its sovereignty,” the Army said in a statement.

Israelis who live in the south of the country have been forced to live under the constant threat of bombardment for years.

On Sunday, Ashkelon resident Alex Bortman documented his family taking cover during the attack. He posted the pictures on Facebook and wrote: “The feeling was strange. This is the first time that I see people lying on the floor. I was with my family and always when the sirens went we were in the house. My 4-year-old was trembling and started to cry. It caused me to feel that we’re neglected here.

“There’s still no solution here and that causes me to feel surprised and desperate. People don’t interest the government, only politics and money, not the lives of people,” he told Yediot Ahronot.