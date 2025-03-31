Israel proposes new hostage deal, 40-day ceasefire

Al-Qassam Brigades hands over Israeli hostages to the Red Cross as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, February 15, 2025. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Hamas has countered with a step-by-step hostage release plan tied to a 50-day ceasefire.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior official, speaking to Haaretz, revealed that Israel has introduced a new proposal in its negotiations with Hamas, according to which Hamas would release 11 living hostages, including American citizen Edan Alexander, on the first day, followed by a 40-day ceasefire.

Israel is also pushing for the release of 16 additional captives as part of the agreement.

However, Hamas has countered with a step-by-step hostage-release plan tied to a 50-day ceasefire. Israel is now awaiting an official response as negotiations continue.

Meanwhile, Ynet reports that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are implementing measures to strengthen security control across the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, shortages of essential supplies, including flour and other humanitarian aid, are pressuring Hamas to return to the negotiating table.

Growing anti-Hamas demonstrations in Gaza may further push the group to reconsider its stance on the hostage talks.