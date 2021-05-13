Israel shuts down airport to incoming flights; 3 biggest US carriers suspend service

Rockets seen fired from the Gaza strip, into Israel on May 12, 2021. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

On Wednesday, Israeli officials closed Ben Gurion to incoming flights.

By The Associated Press

American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have suspended flights to Israel amid massive rocket attacks from Palestinian terror groups in the Gaza Strip and waves of violence launched by Arabs within Israel.

Israeli forces responded with airstrikes on terror targets in Gaza, where Palestinian groups continued to rain rockets on Israeli civilians on Wednesday morning, including targeting the main airport near Tel Aviv.

To avoid danger to civilians from Palestinian rockets, incoming flights are landing at the Ramon Airport in southern Israel, where passengers disembark. The empty planes are then flying to Ben Gurion Airport, where outgoing passngers can board flights.

Meanwhile, United Airlines canceled flights from Chicago, Newark and San Francisco through Saturday.

A spokeswoman said United will let customers booked on Tel Aviv flights through May 25 change their itineraries without paying a higher fare.

American Airlines canceled its daily flight from New York to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Thursday and offered to put passengers on flights at later dates, according to an airline spokesman. Delta canceled flights from New York to Tel Aviv through Thursday.

Company representatives said the airlines were monitoring the situation for when they might resume the flights.