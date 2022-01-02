Israel signs $3 billion arms deal with the U.S.

The deal is a part of a larger operation by Israel’s air force to update its capabilities in a plan to better defend itself.

By World Israel News staff

Israel signed a $3.1 billion deal with the U.S. to buy 12 Lockheed Martin CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing KC-46 refueling planes, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

“The procurement plans include the purchase of a new fleet of F35 aircraft, refueling aircraft, CH-53K helicopters, advanced air munition, air defense systems, and new marine and land platforms as well as cyber systems,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The deal is a part of a larger operation by Israel’s air force to update its capabilities and includes an option to buy an addition six helicopters.

“These procurement agreements are significant milestones in the IDF’s force buildup processes,” said Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

“We continue to strengthen our capabilities and to change and adapt our air force to face future challenges both near and far.”

The agreement was signed with the U.S. Navy by the head of the Defense Ministry mission to the U.S., Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Michel Ben Baruch.

However, the refueling planes will not be delivered until 2025, Brig. Gen. Shimon Tsentsiper, chief of materiel for the air force, told Army Radio last week. He added that he was trying to bring forward the delivery of the KC-46s.