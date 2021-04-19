Israel signs deal with Pfizer for millions of vaccine doses through 2022

The supplement that was signed will ensure the continuation of Israel’s ability to deal with the coronavirus in an optimal manner at least until the end of 2022.

By World Israel news Staff

Following efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Israel signed an agreement with Pfizer for the acquisition of millions of vaccine doses for 2022 on Monday.

Israel and Pfizer also agreed on an option to acquire additional millions of vaccine doses.

The supplement that was signed will ensure the continuation of Israel’s ability to deal with the coronavirus in an optimal manner at least until the end of 2022.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “I recently spoke with my friends, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna. There were several obstacles in Israel that we needed to overcome and we found a way to do so. If there are no surprises such as coronavirus variants that the vaccines cannot overcome, then we have signed for the acquisition of millions of additional Pfizer vaccines.

“I very much hope that we will also sign soon with Moderna. This means that soon we will have more than enough vaccines for both adults and children. Israel will again lead the world in the fight against the coronavirus. There will be no more lockdowns; we have exited this.”

Health Minister Edelstein said, “I am pleased that despite the political difficulties, we have reached an agreement with Pfizer. Israel is exiting from the coronavirus thanks to the vaccines. Israel will continue to lead the fight against the coronavirus in the future as well. I thank the citizens of Israel for the impressive response to the vaccination campaign and call on those who have yet to be vaccinated to do so promptly.”