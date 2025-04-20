Israel strikes Hezbollah commander behind Iranian arms transfers

Hussein Ali Nasser, deputy head of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, Apr. 20, 2025. (X Screenshot)

According to the IDF, the commander also played a key role in coordinating arms deals along the Syria-Lebanon border.

By Ehud Amiton, TPS

Israel struck a key figure in Hezbollah’s efforts to smuggle Iranian weapons into Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

The IDF said it targeted Hussein Ali Nasser, deputy head of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400 in an airstrike in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

Unit 4400 is responsible for smuggling Iranian weapons and money into Lebanon.

The army added that Nasser worked closely with Iranian officials and collaborators at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

According to the IDF, Nasser also played a key role in coordinating arms deals along the Syria-Lebanon border.

Another IDF airstrike in Lebanon today which eliminated another Jihadist pic.twitter.com/7LPuuA2ExA — Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) April 20, 2025

According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, the terror group is forbidden from operating in Southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

The ban on Hezbollah activity in southern Lebanon was reinforced by the ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024.

Hezbollah rocket barrages forced thousands of residents of northern Israel to evacuate their homes. Leaders of the Iran-backed terror group vowed to continue the barrages as long as Israeli forces were in Gaza.

In September 2024, thousands of booby-trapped Hezbollah pagers and walkie-talkies exploded, followed by wide-ranging airstrikes on Hezbollah’s leadership, missiles, and other assets.

After Israeli forces began a ground operation on Oct. 1, soldiers found evidence that Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force had been planning to invade the Galilee.