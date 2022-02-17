Israel strikes Syria after arrival of Russian defense minister in Damascus

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks to high-ranking officers on board a military helicopter during naval exercises in the Mediterranean, Feb. 16, 2022. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

As Russia’s navy was carrying out exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygo arrived in Syria.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli missiles fired from the Golan Heights hit Syrian targets south of Damascus late Wednesday night, Syria’s official news agency SANA reported.

“At 23:35, the Israeli enemy carried out an attack using surface-to-surface missiles fired from the Golan Heights toward targets in the village of Zakyah in southern Damascus, causing damage to the site,” the report said.

There was material damage, but no casualties were reported.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said Israel targeted a building where a meeting of unknown military officials was held, AP reported.

Israel, following its general policy of not acknowledging such attacks, made no comment. However, it does often reveal its involvement regarding strikes on Iranian bases in Syria.

On Tuesday, as Russia’s navy was carrying out exercises in the Mediterranean Sea, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygo arrived in Syria.

Also on Tuesday, according to AP, the Russian military deployed long-range nuclear-capable bombers and fighter jets carrying state-of-the-art hypersonic missiles to its air base in Syria for massive naval drills in the region., amid tensions with the West over Ukraine.