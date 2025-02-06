Israel thwarts Palestinian suicide bombing on Jerusalem bus

Explosives meant to be used for a suicide bombing. (X Screenshot)

Several members of the cell were also involved in shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers in the past year.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces thwarted a suicide bombing attack against a bus in Jerusalem, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Thursday.

Members of a terror cell made up of Fatah and Hamas operatives from Ramallah were arrested in November and December, the Shin Bet said.

The suspects were identified as Mander Sheikh Qassem, Bashir Awad, Omar Sobakh, Ali Shweiki and Ahmed Jasser Ali.

It emerged that the latter, with help from the rest of the cell, manufactured an explosive device to be used in a suicide bombing on a bus in Jerusalem.

Investigators confiscated an explosive device that the cell intended to use to test their remote detonation mechanism. Also seized was a Carlo-type rifle.

Since the October 7 attacks, Israeli forces have arrested 6,000 wanted Palestinians in counterterror operations in Judea and Samaria.

Around 40 percent were affiliated with Hamas.