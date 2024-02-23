Israel to build 3,000 new ‘settler homes’ following yesterday’s terror attack

The decision is expected to anger US President Joe Biden who is facing intense criticism over his support for the Israel-Hamas war.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In response to the deadly terror attack on Thursday outside Ma’ale Adumim, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced the construction of 3,000 new homes in Judea and Samaria.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Smotrich announced that 2,350 new housing units would be built in Ma’ale Adumim, 300 in Kedar and 695 in Efrat.

“May every terrorist planning to harm us know that lifting a finger against Israeli citizens will be met with a death blow and destruction in addition to the deepening of our eternal grip on the entire Land of Israel,” Smotrich said, calling the decision “an appropriate Zionist response.”

An Israeli official said the High Planning Subcommittee will soon discuss the plans to build the new settlement homes.

On Thursday, three terrorists open fired at a checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ma’ale Adumim killing one and injuring 11 others.

The terrorist attack Thursday is the latest in escalating terror attacks in Judea and Samaria.

The decision to build thousands of homes in Judea and Samaria is expected to anger the Biden Administration which is facing intense criticism among members of the Democratic Party and younger Americans over its support for the Israel-Hamas war.

Facing pressure in an election year, the Biden Administration has recently criticized Israel’s plans for military operations in Rafah and it has issued sanctions against several residents in Judea and Samaria it labels as “extremist settlers.”

President Joe Biden has warned Israel not to expand settlements in Judea and Samaria or it may repeal the “Pompeo Doctrine” implemented by President Donald Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in 2019 that said “settlements were not per se inconsistent with international law.”

The Biden Administration has also urged Israel to agree to the establishment of a Palestinian State run by the Palestinian Authority after the war, a proposal Prime Minister Netanyahu has rejected.

In a 99-11 Knesset vote, the Israeli government earlier this week rejected any unilateral recognition of a Palestinian State.