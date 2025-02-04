Israel to send delegation to Doha after ‘positive’ talks in DC

Benjamin Netanyahu meets with multiple US officials in the Blair House in Washington DC on February 3 205. (X Screenshot)

Upon returning from the United States, Netanyahu will convene Israel’s Security Cabinet to outline Jerusalem’s stance on the second phase of the deal, shaping future negotiations, the PMO stated.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Israel will dispatch a delegation to Doha, Qatar this weekend to discuss the future of its ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This follows a “positive and friendly” meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Monday.

The meeting in Washington, a day before Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House, also included U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter and other senior officials.

While in the Qatari capital, the working delegation is to “discuss technical details” of the deal, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, as negotiators focus on reaching phase two of the tenuous truce.

Upon returning from the United States, Netanyahu will convene Israel’s Security Cabinet to outline Jerusalem’s stance on the second phase of the deal, shaping future negotiations, the PMO stated.

Netanyahu, who arrived in Washington on Sunday, plans to extend his visit until Saturday night, his office said, citing “many requests by U.S. officials who want to meet him.”

The Israeli leader had originally planned to fly home on Thursday.

In phase two of the ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, Israel is to withdraw entirely from Gaza in exchange for the release of the remaining living hostages and a permanent cessation of hostilities.

According to Israeli estimates, there are 79 hostages still in Hamas captivity in Gaza, including 76 abducted during the Oct. 7 attacks.

Of the 251 hostages taken on Oct. 7, 2023, 175 have been returned or rescued, and Hamas is believed to be holding 35 bodies, 34 of them taken during the cross-border invasion and that of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, which was taken by the Palestinian terrorist group in 2014.

Jerusalem is also maintaining a ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, with IDF troops still on the ground in the south of the country dismantling the Iranian proxy’s infrastructure. Originally set to last 60 days, the agreement has been extended until Feb. 18.

Netanyahu meets with Elon Musk

While in Washington, Netanyahu met on Sunday with billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Their discussion focused on strengthening U.S.-Israel cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI).

David Sacks, the administration’s lead on cryptocurrency and AI, also reportedly attended.

This was Netanyahu’s third meeting with Musk, following a visit to Tesla’s California facility a year and a half ago and Musk’s trip to Israel after the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

Netanyahu meets with evangelical Christian leaders

The premier also met with leaders of the evangelical Christian community in Washington on Monday, including former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee, Trump’s nominee for the post of U.S. ambassador to Israel.

“I had the pleasure to meet my good friend @GovMikeHuckabee, who is set to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Israel, during Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting with Evangelical leaders in Washington,” tweeted Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon.

“I have known Mike for decades—he is a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people. I look forward to our collaboration in strengthening the unwavering alliance between the State of Israel and the United States.”