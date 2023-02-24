Israel votes to back UN resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine – while Syria and 6 other states vote against

Seven countries, including Syria and North Korea, vote against UN resolution calling for end to Russian invasion of Ukraine and withdrawal of Russian forces.

By World Israel News Staff

Russia and six other countries voted against a United Nations resolution calling for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine and a full withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

The vote was held in the United Nations General Assembly Thursday, with the resolution easily passing with the support of 141 member states.

Along with Russia, Syria, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, and Belarus – which is led by a Russian-aligned government – all voted against the resolution.

Thirty-two nations abstained, including China, India, South Africa, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Last October, just four nations – Syria, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Belarus – voted against a United Nations General Assembly resolution censuring Moscow for its annexation of parts of eastern Ukraine. Mali and Eritrea abstained from the October vote.

Israel voted in favor of the resolution Thursday, despite Kyiv’s support for a recent UN resolution against the Jewish state.

The resolution, which passed a key UN committee by a margin of 98 to 17 with 52 abstentions, accused Israel of denying Palestinian Arabs the right to self-determination, negated Israel’s historical connection to the Temple Mount, and urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague to render an opinion against Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.