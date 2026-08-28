Israel warns US: Lebanese Army ignoring intelligence, failing to dismantle Hezbollah

Israel has told the United States that a pilot program aimed at dismantling Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon has failed, Walla reported, accusing the Lebanese Army of failing to act on intelligence provided by the IDF.

Israeli security officials say Lebanese forces have repeatedly received coordinates of Hezbollah weapons and terror infrastructure but failed to destroy them, while continuing to request additional intelligence. In one case, troops reportedly entered an underground opening only a few meters before turning back.

Senior IDF officials also accuse Lebanese Army chief Rudolf Haykal of avoiding confrontation with Hezbollah and maintaining cooperation with the terror group. Israel is now reportedly reluctant to approve additional pilot areas, warning there is “no real enforcement” against Hezbollah.