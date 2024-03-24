Israel willing to release over 700 jailed terrorists for 40 captives in Gaza

Rally calls for the release of Palestinian security prisoners held in Israeli jail, in the city of Hebron, April 17, 2022. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

The prisoners slated for release by Israel include hundreds serving life sentences for their involvement in terror attacks targeting Israelis.

By World Israel News Staff

In a significant development toward peace negotiations, Israel has agreed to release between 700-800 jailed Palestinian terrorists in exchange for the release of 40 hostages held by Hamas, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.

The breakthrough was reported on Sunday evening, with Israeli officials confirming the agreement.

This move marks a major concession by Israel, aimed at securing the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas since October 7th.

Initial negotiations were fraught with disagreements, particularly concerning the number of prisoners to be exchanged for each hostage. However, an American compromise proposal mediated the impasse, enabling progress in the talks.

Discussions between Israeli representatives in Qatar and Hamas leadership have reportedly included the potential return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, indicating a broader scope of negotiations beyond the prisoner exchange.

Hamas’s response to the agreement is awaited, with Israeli media anticipating delays due to logistical considerations and the need for approval from Hamas leader.

This development comes after previous offers were rejected, with Hamas initially demanding a higher number of prisoners serving life sentences.

The Israeli decision to accept the exchange proposal is seen as a result of diplomatic pressure, including talks facilitated by the head of the CIA during discussions held in Qatar over the weekend.