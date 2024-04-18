Israel won’t strike Iran until after Passover holiday: Report

The American official noted that the timing of the counter-attack could change at a moment’s notice.

By World Israel News Staff

American officials are under the impression that Israel will wait to launch a counter-attack against Iran, following Tehran’s unprecedented aerial alt, until after the conclusion of the upcoming Passover holiday.

The week-long festival, which begins on Monday, will end the evening of April 29th in Israel, and on April 30th in the diaspora.

A source told ABC News that it was “unlikely” that Israel would carry out a retaliatory strike before that date, though they acknowledged that the timing of the counter-attack could change at any moment.

Israeli sources told ABC News that Israel had readied for the counter-attack at least twice in recent days, only to abort the missions at the last minute.

The Biden administration and European Union leaders are putting intense pressure on Israel not to retaliate for Iran’s attack, which saw the Islamic Republic launch some 300 explosive drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles directly at the Jewish State.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that while Israel appreciates the opinions of its allies, the country will ultmately act independtyl, and in the way that

After meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Netanyahu told his cabinet that they had “all kinds of suggestions and advice.”

At the end of the day, Jerusalem will “make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself,” he said.

An American official said Wednesday that the Biden administration believes that Israel will exercise restraint in its response, and carry out a direct hit on Iran in a limited fashion, such as targeting specific military sites.

But Iran is threatening that any response from Israel will trigger major escalation.

“The tiniest invasion” from Israel will result in a “very massive and harsh response,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a military parade on Wednesday.