Israeli airstrike kills Hamas national security leader

All week strikes have taken out several senior terror figures.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli airstrike killed the head of Hamas-led national security forces on Thursday evening.

The operation, which took place in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, also resulted in the deaths of several of Jehad Mheisen family members, as confirmed by reports from a Hamas-affiliated news agency and subsequently covered by Reuters.

The IDF has not released a statement confirming the reports.

A second strike killed Jamila Abdallah Taha al-Shanti, according to reports from Israeli media and confirmation from Hamas radio on Thursday. Al-Shanti, a notable member of the Palestinian Legislative Council and the first woman to hold a position in Hamas’s political bureau, was 68 years old.

Al-Shanti wasn’t just a prominent political figure; she was also a foundational member of Hamas’s women’s movement.

The strikes follow earlier ones this week that killed Osama al-Mazini, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau and the head of Hamas’s Shura Council, the terror group’s Central Gaza Brigade head,ts head of General Intelligence, and more than a dozen family members of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.