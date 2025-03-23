Israeli anti-gov’t protesters tear down signs of fallen IDF soldiers

The Heroism Forum reports this isn’t the first time protesters have tried to vandalize or destroy banners honoring fallen IDF soldiers.

By World Israel News Staff

Anti-government protesters tore down banners on Sunday bearing pictures of fallen soldiers close to the Hagvura (Heroism) Forum’s protest tent in Jerusalem.

A video circulating on social media shows several protesters tearing down the banners while bystanders question their actions.

According to the Forum, this isn’t the first time that protesters have tried to vandalize or destroy banners honoring fallen IDF soldiers.

The Forum is devoted to supporting bereaved IDF families and hosting events and lectures supporting the effort to achieve total military victory. Ahead of the demonstrations, it called on the Jerusalem District Police Commander Amir Arzani to prevent such incidents.

“In the Holy Land, which our ancestors dreamed of in exile, nothing sacred remains,” the Forum, which includes among its members over 340 families of soldiers who fell in the war, stated.

“Is this the true face of the protest? The slaughter of pictures of IDF martyrs? How much further will you drag the country?” the Forum asked.

The U.S. Department of State issued a travel warning for Israel over the weekend, citing renewed rocket attacks by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, missile strikes by Houthi rebels in Yemen, and an uptick in anti-government protests.

Along with the military threats, the State Department’s warning also highlighted the recent escalation of anti-government protests, which followed Thursday’s vote by the Israeli government to dismiss Shin Bet Internal Security Chief Ronen Bar.

“Given the ongoing security situation, including the resumption of red alerts and large-scale protests, the U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens to remain cautious and stay aware of their security. This includes avoiding large gatherings and demonstrations and knowing the location of the nearest shelter in case of a red alert, as security incidents—such as mortar, rocket, and missile fire, as well as unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions—can occur with little or no warning,” the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem stated.

“The security environment is complex and can change rapidly,” it added.

On Saturday evening, thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv to protest Bar’s dismissal and to voice opposition to a hearing scheduled for Sunday regarding the potential removal of State Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.