Israeli-born rookie Robert Shwartzman takes Indy 500 pole

Raised in Saint Petersburg, Russia, he previously raced under a Russian license but now competes under the Israeli flag.

Robert Shwartzman, a 25-year-old race car driver born in Tel Aviv, made history on Sunday by claiming pole position for the 2025 Indianapolis 500.

Shwartzman, who drives for Prema Racing, posted a four-lap average of 232.790 mph, becoming the first rookie since 1983 to lead the starting grid at the iconic American motorsports event.







One of the biggest upsets in Motorsports history just happen in Indianapolis!!! Rookie Robert Schwartzman, who had never made a single oval race start at any level, just qualified on pole for the #Indy500 with first year team Prema Racing!!!!! pic.twitter.com/s1NBvfOZIR — TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) May 18, 2025

After his pole-winning run, Shwartzman used his platform to deliver a message of unity amid global divisions.

“I just want peace in the world,” he said. “I want people to be good, and I don’t want the separation of countries, saying, ‘This is bad country. This is good country.’ There is no bad or good. We’re all human beings, and we just have to be good.”







Introducing Robert Shwartzman— Israeli Born and just earned P1 for the Indy 500! pic.twitter.com/gfoC26M723 — Eli Profeta (@howtotweeteli) May 19, 2025

The comments come as international tensions remain high, including ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Shwartzman’s achievement also marks a milestone for Prema Racing, which is making its debut season in IndyCar. The team had never before placed on pole at the Indy 500.

“Some fans supported me but some people hated me,” he added, referring to his decision to race for Israel following the war in Ukraine and global reaction to his background. “At the end of the day, I’m proud to represent Israel and also my roots from Russia.”

The Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to take place on May 25, where Shwartzman will attempt to become the first rookie winner since 2001.