Israeli company makes it to Fortune’s 20 ‘change the world list’

Innovative 3D software for the fashion industry tackles fabric waste.

By TPS

Israeli Browzwear has made it to Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20, companies that “use the profit motive to tackle the world’s thorniest problems.”

The Hod HaSharon-based Browzwear has been inventing innovative 3D software for the fashion industry for over 20 years while tackling fabric waste in the process.

Its core product, called VStitcher, enables designers to create 3D clothing prototypes from 2D design. The software aims to replicate the design’s draping, movement, and fit perfectly the first time, reducing the back-and-forth between brands and manufacturers.

Browzwear says the software reduces physical sample production by 80%, a “meaningful impact” according to Fortune, given that as much as 12% of all fabric produced worldwide winds up being discarded on factory floors.

The software improves users’ economic results and ecological sustainability in an industry that has historically struggled with clothing waste.

Fortune explains that the Impact 20 list is “dedicated to the belief that you don’t have to be a business behemoth to succeed with a world-changing innovation.”

The 20 companies on the list “share is a commitment to doing good while doing well,” and “they’re role models for the fusion of profit and purpose in business.”