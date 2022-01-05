Israeli Defense Minister, Jordan’s King Abdullah II discuss security

Defense Minister Gantz thanked King Abdullah for his leadership and for the Kingdom’s critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

By World Israel News Staff

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Jordan on Wednesday.

Gantz highlighted the strategic importance of strong and enduring relations between Israel and Jordan, which contribute to the security and prosperity of both nations, a statement issued by Gantz read.

The dialogue focused on security and policy topics. Gantz thanked King Abdullah for his leadership and for the Kingdom’s critical role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

He also welcomed the expansion of relations between Jordan and the current Israeli government, and expressed his commitment to further developing security, economic and civilian exchanges.

The meeting was attended by the Minister’s Chief of Staff, Maayan Israeli, Director of the Policy and Political-Military Bureau, Zohar Palti, and the Military Secretary, Yaki Dolf from the Israeli party.

On the Jordanian side, H.M. was joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mr. Ayman Safadi, Director of the Political Affairs Directorate, Mr. Moath Al Zu’bi and Director of His Majesty’s Office, Dr. Jafar Hassan.

King Abdullah reiterated the need to maintain calm in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, and to take the “necessary measures to create the horizon needed to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution,” a statement issued by the Royal Hashemite Court read.

“The meeting also covered a number of issues of mutual concern, as well as means of enhancing security and stability in the region,” the statement added.