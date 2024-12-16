Israel and Hamas ‘closer than ever’ to hostage deal

Hamas official and Israel’s defense minister say negotiations are now closer than ever to a breakthrough on a ceasefire and hostage deal.

By World Israel News Staff

Talks between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, are “closer than ever” to reaching a breakthrough that could lead to a hostage deal and ceasefire agreement, Israel’s defense chief told the Knesset on Monday.

Speaking with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) said that while he could not provide details, the current proposal on the table will secure the support of most Israelis, adding that an agreement now appears to be in the offing.

“There will be a vast majority in support of the deal that is on the table. We’ve never been closer, but the less we say, the better.

Katz hinted that recent reports that Hamas has softened its position regarding a key Israeli demand – continued IDF control over strategic areas in the Gaza Strip including the Egyptian-Gaza border and the Netzarim zone in central Gaza – are correct.

“I placed the hostages’ return at the top of the Ministry’s priority list. The Philadelphi Corridor and the Netzarim Corridor will not be an obstacle to implementing a deal. There is flexibility from the other side on these issues,” he said.

Also on Monday, a Hamas official told the Saudi media outlet Asharq al-Awsat that talks with Israel are “closer than ever” to reaching a breakthrough, echoing Katz’s comments.

“We are closer than ever to reaching a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire, provided that Netanyahu does not obstruct the agreement,” the official said.

Hamas has now adopted a “progressive and highly flexible position,” he added, including the acceptance of an extended IDF presence in Gaza, with the Israeli military gradually withdrawing in phases.

Earlier on Monday, the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar outlet in Lebanon reported that both Israel and Hamas had demonstrated “unprecedented readiness” to reach a deal.