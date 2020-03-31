Israeli jets strike Syrian positions, says Damascus

Missiles flying near the international airport in a previous incident near Damascus, Syria. (SANA via AP)

Syrian air defenses opened fire Tuesday night on missiles launched from Israeli fighter jets on the central province of Homs, shooting down some of them, state media said.

By Associated Press

Syrian State TV said Israeli jets fired missiles while flying in Lebanese airspace. The outlet said the warplanes targeted a Syrian army position without saying where exactly. It added that some of the missiles were shot down.

Residents of the Lebanese capital Beirut heard the sound of warplanes in the air shortly before the airstrikes were reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last month, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in southern Syria, killing one person. Opposition activists said at the time that the man targeted was an anti-Israel operative.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional terror proxies.

One airstrike in February killed two members of the radical Palestinian terror group Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran.