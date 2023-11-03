Israeli flag torched, flyers for captive Israelis trampled at anti-Israel rally in New York City

Demonstrators trample posters of Israelis held captive by Hamas during protest in New York City.

By World Israel News Staff

Pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed on the streets of New York Thursday evening, outside the offices of the chancellor of the City University of New York (CUNY).

Hurling insults at pro-Israeli demonstrators, a number of pro-Palestinian protesters tore down posters of Israelis held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, and trampled flyers of Israelis reported missing since the October 7th Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel.

One of the pro-Palestinian protesters set an Israeli flag on fire, while a pro-Israeli demonstrator attempted to carry the flag off, before being kicked by a protester wearing a Keffiyeh.

The New York Police Department arrested one person for disorderly conduct.

A number of anti-Israel demonstrations on and around college campuses in the U.S. have led to harassment of Jewish students and even violent attacks on pro-Israel demonstrators.

At Harvard, a Jewish student was mobbed by anti-Israel protesters, including the editor of the Harvard Law Review.

This week, 21-year-old Cornell University junior Patrick Dai was arrested after he threatened to rape Jewish women and behead Jewish babies.

Dai also threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig Jews,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.