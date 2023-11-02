Israeli man murdered in Samaria terror attack

Yossi Dagan (left of center) at the scene of a shooting attack near Shavei Shomron, November 2nd, 2023. (Telegram)

Terrorist shooting on Israeli car in Samaria leaves one dead.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Israeli man was killed in a terrorist shooting in northern Samaria Thursday morning.

The attack took place at 10:06 a.m. on Route 557, between the Palestinian Authority-administered town of Beit Lid and the Israeli town of Shavei Shomron.

According to preliminary reports, terrorists opened fire on an Israeli car, resulting in the vehicle flipping over.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the victim, a man roughly 35 years of age, who was fatally injured in the shooting and the subsequent crash.

“When we got there, we saw a car flipped upside down on the side of the road,” said MDA emergency first responder Bentzi Landsberg.

“The car’s driver, a man in his 30s, was unconscious, with no vital signs, and with penetrating wounds. We performed medical examinations, but after a short time we were forced to declare his death.”

An IDF spokesperson said that security personnel have been deployed to the area and a manhunt launched for the terrorist or terrorists responsible for the attack.

“This was a terrible shooting attack with terrible results, here between Shavei Shomron and Einav,” said Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan after arriving at the scene of the attack.

“I want to tell the government: the people support you batter” the terrorists, “give them one blow after another.”

“Just as we had to change our approach in Gaza, we have to change it here in Judea and Samaria as well. We are fighting with the same Nazi terrorists from Hamas and also from Fatah.”