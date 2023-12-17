Israeli man wounded in Samaria terror attack

Stabbing attack reported at gas station in western Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

One person was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack in western Samaria Sunday evening.

The attack occurred at 4:37 p.m., next to a gas station on Route 465, just east of the Rantis checkpoint which separates Samaria from pre-1967 Israel, near the Palestinian Arab village of Rantis and the Israeli town of Beit Aryeh – Ofarim.

The victim, a 49-year-old Israeli Jewish man was moderately wounded in the attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were called to the scene to treat the victim and to evacuate him to Sheba Tel HaShomer Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

Paramedics say the victim was fully conscious after the attack.

“We saw the wounded man at the scene as he was fully conscious,” said MDA paramedics Na’ama Foichtunger and Moshe Hurwitz. “He had stab wound in his torso. We provided him with first aid and then evacuated them in an MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital while his condition was moderate and stable.”

Authorities say the terrorist who carried out the attack was shot by security personnel, yet managed to flee the scene.

The IDF has launched a manhunt for the wounded terrorist.