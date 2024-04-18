Israeli minister calls on UN envoy to deliver matzah to hostages in Gaza

‘This is a basic humanitarian demand,’ the letter noted.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Ahead of the Passover holiday, an Israeli cabinet minister formally asked the UN’s Middle East envoy to ensure the delivery of matzah and wine to hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, not all of the people of Israel will be able to celebrate the Seder night according to the tradition of their forefathers,” wrote Jerusalem Affairs Minister Rabbi Meir Porush in a letter to Tor Wennesland, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

“133 of our brothers and sisters are not with us and are held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas, which has held them by violent force since the murderous attack on Simchat Torah – October 7, 2023.”

Delivering matzah and wine to the hostage will enable them to “celebrate the holiday even symbolically, in the expectation that this will encourage their spirits and allow them to endure their difficult situation until their release soon,” Porush added.

The week-long Passover holiday, which begins on Monday night, commemorates the Jewish exodus from Egyptian slavery. The Bible notes that the redemption came so quickly that the bread which the Jewish people baked for their journey did not have time to rise. In commemoration, Jews eat unleavened bread. There is also a commandment to drink four cups of wine or grape juice during the seder, or Passover meal.

“This is a basic humanitarian demand,” the letter noted.