Israeli ministers to Biden: Two state solution is suicide, land of Israel is ours

Bezalel Smotrich (r) with Itamar Ben Gvir at a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir’s remarks came in response to Biden’s characterization of the ruling Israeli government as the “most extreme ever.”

By World Israel News Staff

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel slammed President Joe Biden’s characterization of Israel’s governing coalition as the “most extreme” ever, and called for “zero compromise” in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Biden cited Ben-Gvir and other officials’ stance towards the settlements.

“Their actions are a part of the problem, especially those individuals in the cabinet who say, ‘We can settle anywhere we want. They have no right to be here,'” Biden said.

He expressed his hope that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would “continue to move toward moderation and change.”

Ben-Gvir responded by saying, “We will not compromise on the Land of Israel, we will not compromise on any hilltop or on any outpost. It is ours.”

“The USA is our wonderful friend and we love it, but I say to President Biden: The Land of Israel is for the People of Israel, according to the Torah of Israel,” he said.

Religious Zionism party head Smotrich also expresed disapproval over Biden’s remarks, saying that while it was the American president’s “right to express criticism,” it was “our right and our duty to continue to act to fulfill the mission of the citizens of Israel, to defend ourselves and build our homeland.”

The United States “wants two states for two peoples and we think it’s suicide,” added Smotrich.