Israeli official slams pro-Palestinian social media users for comparing Jews to viruses with #Covid48 hashtag

An anti-Israel cartoon circulating online as part of the #Covid48 hashtag campaign. (Algemeiner/Twitter)

“So sickening that nowadays we still have to face this kind of propaganda,” said the deputy chief of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Romania.

By Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli Foreign Ministry official condemned on Monday pro-Palestinian social media users for vilifying the Jewish state amid the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.

“On the eve of #YomHaShoah, as #Israel commemorates the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust, there’s a campaign going on in Palestinian social media using the hashtag #Covid48,” Israeli Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Dan Poraz tweeted.

“This wouldn’t be the first time Jews are compared to viruses,” Poraz added.

On the eve of #YomHaShoah, as #Israel commemorates the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust, there’s a campaign going on in Palestinian social media using the hashtag #Covid48.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jews are compared to viruses. pic.twitter.com/ZEfTAj73Gv — Dan Poraz (@PorazDan) April 20, 2020

Tania Berg-Rafaeli — the deputy chief of mission at the Israeli Embassy in Romania — tweeted, “So sickening that nowadays we still have to face this kind of propaganda. #Antisemitism is not just words, it is what led to the darkest period of the modern era. This evening, #Israel will commemorate #YomHashoah and the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis.”