Israeli officials: Iran will pay the price for its attack against Israel

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Erik Kurilla meets in Israel with IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, June 2024. (Credit: IDF.)

Halevi: ‘We will choose when to exact the price and prove our precise and unexpected attack capabilities.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following Iran’s launch of 181 missiles throughout Israel on Tuesday, Israeli officials said that the Islamic State will pay a steep price for the escalation.

Israel’s Military Chief of Staff, Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi issued a statement after a security assessment of the situation.

“We proved our capability to prevent the enemy from succeeding by combining exemplary civil behavior and a powerful air defense system,” he said.

“We will choose when to exact the price and prove our precise and unexpected attack capabilities in accordance with the will of the political sphere,” Halevi added.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said, “This attack will have consequences. We have plans. We will act where and when we decide. We are in a high state of readiness for defense and offense – we will defend the citizens of the State of Israel.”

Despite sirens sounding off all over the country, there were no reported casualties “thanks to the responsible conduct of the public,” Hagari said.

“We ask not to give information to the enemy and not to publish footage from areas struck by missiles,” he added.

Following the attack, Cultural and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said that “the foolish Iranian leader who made the worst decision in its history will pay a very heavy price. This is the beginning of the end of the cursed Iranian regime.”

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added, “Like Gaza, Hezbollah, and the state of Lebanon, Iran will regret this moment.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for 13,000 emergency squad volunteers be deployed throughout the country.

A US official told Kan News, “A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will result in severe consequences for Iran.”

“We are in the midst of a campaign against the axis of evil of Iran. These are days of great achievements and great challenges,” they continued.