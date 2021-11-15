Israeli organization forecloses millions meant for Hamas

Islamic Association for Orphans and the Needy admitted passing “charity” money to Hamas families in Gaza.

By TPS

The Aid 48 organization, known as the “Islamic Association for Orphans and the Needy,” was served with a foreclosure order of NIS 427 million on Monday following a petition by the Shurat HaDin Israel Law Center against the transfer of the association’s funds to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The organization has admitted it passes on “charity” to members of Hamas families in the Gaza Strip.

Shurat HaDin filed the petition on behalf of the Gavish family whose four family members, David and Rachel, their son Avraham, and grandfather, Yitzhak Kanner, were killed in a Hamas terror attack in their home at Alon Moreh on the Passover if 2002, for the purpose of providing compensation to them in accordance with a court ruling given in the compensation claim filed against Hamas on the subject.

The Shurat HaDin organization explained that the confiscation of funds from the Hamas terrorist organization will be carried out through a foreclosure order mechanism for the assets of the Aid 48 organization, which is registered as an official organization in Israel and has transferred tens of millions to Hamas.

The order noted that Aid 48 transfers money to the debtor in this case, the Hamas organization.

Attorney Nitzana Darshan Leitner, head of the Israel Law Center, stated Monday that “the victims of terrorism have succeeded where the government has failed.”

“The order will allow the Gavish family to enforce the district court ruling in their case, according to which they are entitled to compensation amounting to hundreds of millions of shekels from the terrorist organization. The decision to confiscate these funds is just and correct, and will allow us to dry the oxygen pipes of terrorism and prevent an Israeli association of the Islamic Movement from transferring funds to our enemies,” she said.

Shurat Hadin has been successful in curbing global terrorism by targeting its financial infrastructure, the fuel that enables the machine of terrorism to work.