Israeli president plans Netherlands trip – despite petition for his arrest

Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks as he meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., on Capitol Hill, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP/Mariam Zuhaib)

Pro-Palestinian activists demand Dutch police arrest Herzog for ‘genocide.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is set to visit the Netherlands next week, despite calls for his arrest.

A spokesperson for the president announced Thursday that Herzog will depart for the Netherlands on Sunday or a day-long state visit.

However, a criminal complaint filed by a Dutch attorney against Herzog could complicate Herzog’s plans.

Haroon Raza, a Rotterdam-based attorney affiliated with the anti-Israel “March 30 Movement,” has accused Herzog as Israel’s head of state of genocide in Gaza.

Citing allegations of Israeli “genocide” in Gaza put forth by groups like Amnesty International, B’Tselem, and Human Rights Watch, Raza filed a complaint against Herzog, demanding local authorities arrest the Israeli president upon his arrival on Sunday.

This is not the first time Raza has filed criminal complaints against prominent political leaders. He previously lodged a complaint against Dutch Premier Mark Rutte.

In February, he filed a criminal complaint against Leah Rachmani, a Dutch national serving in the IDF, accusing her of war crimes.

“I filed a complaint against this person for active participation in the war in Gaza as part of the IDF … making her a person who must be investigated for war crimes,” Raza told Anadolu.

The movement was formed by European activists following Gaza’s October 7th invasion of Israel and the subsequent war between Israel and the Hamas organization. It’s name comes from the annual Land Day protests, held by Arab-Israelis beginning in 1976, following Israeli government plans to establish new Jewish towns in the Galilee.

The trip is part of of Israel’s ongoing efforts to free the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, with President Herzog slated to hold a series of diplomatic meetings during his visit aimed at securing the captives’ release and raising awareness on the rise in antisemitism in Europe.

The president will also attend the inauguration of the new National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam.

The official ceremony will be held in city’s famous Portuguese Synagogue, in the presence of His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, together with the President of Austria, Alexander van der Bellen, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, President of the German Federal Council (Bundesrat), Manuela Schwesig, the Mayor of Amsterdam, and Jewish leaders from around the world.

During his visit, Herzog will be joined by the family of the late Major (Res.) Yitzhar Hoffman, who fell in battle against terrorists January. The Hoffman family was saved in the Holocaust by Dutch citizens who were later recognized as Righteous Among the Nations.

President Herzog will also visit The Hague, where he will meet with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands, President van der Bellen of Austria, and other senior officials. Herzog is also expected to meet with families of Israeli hostages visiting the country.

In addition, President Herzog will meet with leaders of Jewish communities in the Netherlands, and will visit the Jewish school in the city.

In each of his meetings, President Herzog will raise the ongoing and vital struggle to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas. He will also emphasize the important need to combat global antisemitism, and stress the centrality of Israel in the Jewish world.