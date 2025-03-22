Israeli researchers, companies secure over 1.1 billion euros in EU grants

European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev attended the ceremony and presented awards to the recipients.

By JNS

Israeli researchers and companies have secured grants totaling more than 1.1 billion euros from the European Union’s Horizon Europe program, the Israeli Innovation Authority reported.

The achievement was celebrated Wednesday at a ceremony held at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Jaffa.

The event, organized by ISERD-the Israeli Horizon Directorate at the Innovation Authority and the European Union Delegation to Israel, honored 605 academic researchers and representatives from over 400 Israeli companies that received grants between 2021 and 2024.

European Union Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev attended the ceremony and presented awards to the recipients.

In his speech, Tzantchev highlighted the strategic importance of scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and the European Union.

“Israel is one of the leading countries in the list of recipients of European Research Council grants and the European Union’s Accelerator program, an achievement that testifies to the high level of Israeli research and innovation,” he said.

“The scientific and technological cooperation between the European Union and Israel continues to be one of the strongest and most fruitful areas in our relations.”