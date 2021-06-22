Israeli researchers link Pfizer vaccine to rare blood disorder

Health Ministry is evaluating findings, which suggest a link between the Pfizer vaccine and a rare disease.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli researchers have linked the Pfizer Covid vaccine to an increased risk in developing a rare blood disorder.

Researchers at the Institute of Hematology at Tel Aviv’s Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center said they found a “chronological connection” between the vaccine and thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura. TTP is an autoimmune disease that causes blood clots, which interfere with the flow of oxygen to crucial organs.

The Ministry of Health is evaluating the findings, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Dr. Maya Koren-Michowitz, who led the research, advised that people who have TTP should consult their physician before getting vaccinated. She also advised TTP sufferers who have already received the Pfizer vaccine to have a follow-up clinical evaluation.

A hospital spokesperson stressed to the Post that the study was small and should not discourage people from getting vaccinated.

TTP has a very low prevalence. According to the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, “studies cite incidences between 1 and 13 cases per million people depending on geographic location.”

Signs of TTP can include the appearance of purplish bruises or pinpoint red and purple dots on the skin, paleness or jaundice, fever, fatigue, shortness of breath and low amounts of urine. It is usually treated with a plasma exchange.

TTP can be fatal if left untreated, causing brain damage or a stroke.