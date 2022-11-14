Israeli soldier shoots, kills civilian after mistaking him for a terrorist November 14, 2022 IDF solder during counterterrorism raid. (IDF)(IDF)Israeli soldier shoots, kills civilian after mistaking him for a terrorist Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/israeli-soldier-shoots-kills-civilian-after-mistaking-him-for-a-terrorist/ Email Print The victim was reportedly armed with a knife and suffered from mental health issues. By JNS An Israel Defense Forces soldier shot and killed a civilian at a bus stop at Ra’anana Junction in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, on Monday, after mistaking him for a terrorist. The man apparently suffered from mental health issues, and the soldier interpreted his behavior as an attempted terror attack, Israel Police said in a statement. According to Ynet, the civilian was armed with a knife and approached the bus station in a suspicious manner. Tthe soldier saw the man attack a second person at the bus stop before opening fire, Israel Hayom reported. The incident was still under investigation, though terrorism has been ruled out, police said. A second individual at the scene was moderately wounded by a ricochet and evacuated to the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, police and paramedics said. CounterterrorismIDF soldiers