Israeli soldier taken hostage by Hamas killed in captivity

IDF Sergeant Oz Daniel, 19, who was taken hostage on October 7th and declared dead February 25, 2024. (IDF)

19-year-old IDF soldier taken hostage on October 7th has died in captivity, Israel confirms.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli soldier taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th invasion died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced Sunday.

The soldier, 19-year-old Sergeant Oz Daniel, a resident of the central Israel city of Kfar Saba, had served in the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion.

An IDF spokesperson said Sunday that Daniel has died in captivity, and his body remains in captivity.

Daniel was taken hostage along with several other crew members of his tank.

Meirav Daniel, Oz’s mother, eulogized her son, noting his love of guitar playing, the band Guns N’ Roses, and his sensitivity and attentiveness to the needs of others.

“He loved life, he loved to laugh and to cause others to laugh, to listen, and to demonstrate optimistic understanding.”

Daniel’s funeral has been scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Monday.

The IDF also announced Sunday that two more soldiers fell in the line of duty in Gaza, bringing the total death toll in the ground operation to 239, with 317 still hospitalized. A total of 2,954 soldiers have been wounded, 453 seriously.

The two latest deaths occurred on Saturday in the southern Gaza Strip in a battle that left three other IDF soldiers seriously wounded.

According to an IDF spokesperson, the slain soldiers were both from the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit.

They have been identified as 21-year-old Shavei Shomron resident Staff Sergeant Narya Belete, and Staff Sergeant Eli Zrihen, a resident of the capital.

A day earlier, an IDF spokesperson announced that Major Eyal Shuminov had been killed in Gaza.

Shuminov, 24, was the company commander of the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion.