Israeli strikes in Syria may pave way for targeting Iran’s nuclear sites

Sources in the Israeli Air Force said they were preparing for action against Iran’s nuclear sites and were enlisting the aid of the US.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF said that military actions, including the elimination of 85% of Syrian anti-aircraft missiles, may provide an opportunity to target Iran’s nuclear program.

The IDF announced that it has struck 320 targets and destroyed at least 80% of Syria’s military capabilities to prevent them from falling into the hands of terrorist groups.

More than 350 Israeli fighter jets took part in Operation “Bashan’s Arrow” to neutralize military sites once controlled by the Assad regime, which fell to rebel fighters.

Among the targets were advanced military systems such as tanks, fighter jets, helicopters, air defense systems, missile-equipped ships, rockets, arms manufacturing facilities, munitions storage sites, Scud missiles, cruise missiles, coastal defense missiles, drones, and various other weaponry.

In addition, the IDF struck at a Scud missile manufacturing site in the Homs area.

Secret nuclear weapons research facility in Parchin, located 19 miles southeast of Tehran, was destroyed in an Israeli airstrike on October 26, according to a report from Axios.

The facility housed advanced equipment used for testing explosives necessary to detonate nuclear devices, the report stated, citing three US officials, as well as one current and one former Israeli official.

High-resolution satellite images obtained by the Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security showed that the site was completely destroyed in the attack.

Israeli and US intelligence agencies first detected activity at the Taleghan 2 facility within the Parchin military complex in early 2024, a site that had remained largely inactive since 2003, when Iran froze its military nuclear program, Axios reported.

According to one unnamed US official quoted in the report, “The Iranians conducted scientific activity that could pave the way for the production of a nuclear weapon. It was a top-secret operation. Only a small segment of the Iranian government was aware of it, while most of the government remained in the dark.”