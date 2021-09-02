Israeli teacher barricades herself in kindergarten after refusing to vaccinate

Children return to kindergarten in Israel for the first time in two months during the coronavirus pandemic, May 10, 2020. (Flash90/Yonatan SIndel)

By World Israel News Staff

A special education kindergarten teacher in Haifa barricaded herself inside the kindergarten Thursday morning and refused to leave over COVID guidelines, Israeli media reported.

The awkward situation developed into a small drama when the assisting teacher was asked to leave because she was had refused to get vaccinated for COVID and was not tested for the virus before coming to work.

After she refused to leave several times, staff members alerted the Education Ministry.

Eventually, a team of inspectors was dispatched to the scene and forcefully removed the teacher, before filing a complaint against her with the police.

“The procedures clearly state that any teacher or educator who are not vaccinated are required to have a quick antigen test. If they refuses to do a test, they are strictly forbidden from entering the educational institution,” a statement by the Education Ministry read.

“The kindergarten teacher in question was made aware of these guidelines before arriving to work, but chose to ignore them. Following the incident, the ministry took immediate action to remove her, while updating the relevant law enforcement agencies,” the statement added.

Israel’s education system fully reopened on Wednesday.