Israeli teen wins jiu-jitsu gold medal after Emirati opponent gets disqualified for threatening gesture

After two hours of deliberation, the judges disqualified the Emirati competitor, and the gold medal was awarded to Daniel.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

An Israeli teen jiu-jitsu athlete was awarded the gold medal of an international competition in Crete, Greece, on Monday after his opponent from the United Arab Emirates, who initially won the match, was disqualified for making a throat-cutting hand gesture toward his Israeli rival.

Daniel Boaron, 13, was named the winner of the 2024 Ju-Jitsu World Championship in the under-14 division and under-48 kg (106 lb) weight class, even though he had initially lost to his Emirati opponent Ahmed Alketbi in the final match of the competition.

A video from the match shows that after Alketbi’s initial victory, he turned to the audience and made a throat-cutting gesture that was directed at Boaron.

In the clip, a member of the audience can be heard yelling at the referee, trying to get his attention about the gesture that Alketbi made.

It was also brought to the attention of Amir Boaron, Daniel’s father who is also the team coach. The coach approached the judges about the incident and demanded that Alketbi be disqualified, he told i24News.

“From the first day of the competition, the competitors from the Muslim countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar did not behave well towards us, did not shake hands, booed from the crowd, shouted ‘Free Palestine,’” Amir said, as reported by Ynet.

“The United Arab Emirates behaved more nicely, and it turned out that this country had a competitor in the final. The opponent beat Daniel by two points and signaled to the audience as if he was slaughtering. This is inappropriate behavior and the judges disqualified him from the podium.”

The coach added that Alketbi apologized for the gesture, claiming that he did it out of excitement for initially winning the match.

“I told him I accept the forgiveness,” Amir said. “But there are the rules … an athlete has rules, and if you behave like that, you shouldn’t win the gold.”

Daniel explained that he was “very moved” by the gold medal and said of his opponent: “I hope I’ll meet him again at the next final, to beat him on the mat, and to embrace him afterward, because he should know, you can’t bring politics into the sport.”

Olympic medal-winning Israeli judoka Sagi Muki slammed Alketbi for the offensive gesture in a video posted on Instagram.

Muki called the gesture “shocking” and said, “Sport should be a unifying factor. All sports people in the world must take advantage of this platform because, ultimately, sport is pure.”

Muki talked about similarly facing hatred from other athletes who have animus toward the state of Israel.

He cited an incident at the 2019 World Judo Championship semifinals in Tokyo, Japan, when his rival from Egypt refused to shake his hand after Muki won their bout.

“It’s precisely through sport that we can connect free of all politics and we athletes must use this stage to foster understanding so that the whole world can watch, love sports, and connect with each other,” Muki said.

“Take advantage of this stage, and I hope that we’ll never see things like what we just saw ever again.”

“We’ve run into hostile reactions since the start of the championship, from the audience as well as from a number of the competitors, such as those from Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia,” he added.

“We feel the hate toward Israel, but it won’t help them at all, because we’re proud to keep representing our one Jewish state, and the anthem will continue to be heard.”