Israeli troops kill two terrorists responsible for deadly shooting

IDF forces operating in Jenin eliminate two of the three Palestinian terrorists responsible for the shooting attack in Samaria earlier this month that left three Israelis dead and six wounded.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Two terrorists responsible for a deadly terrorist shooting attack that left three Israelis dead earlier this month were killed by IDF forces during an ongoing counterterror operation in the northern Samaria city of Jenin, an army spokesperson announced Thursday morning.

As part of the brigade-level operation in the Jenin area overnight, IDF soldiers from the Duvdevan special forces unit and agents from the Shin Bet internal security agency eliminated two terrorists responsible for the deadly shooting attack in the village of Funduq, which straddles Route 55 in Samaria, on January 6th.

During the night, in a counter-terrorism operation by security forces in the Jenin area, under the guidance of Shin Bet intelligence, IDF forces initiated what the army described as a “pressure cooker procedure” to flush out terrorists holed up in a structure in the Samaria village of Burqin.

During an exchange of fire with two terrorists who had barricaded themselves inside, IDF soldiers eliminated the terrorists.

The two neutralized terrorists have been identified as Mohammad Nazzal and Katiba Shalabi, residents of Qabatiya and members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.

A third terrorist not involved in the gunbattle overnight, who remains at large, was also responsible for the January 6th attack, which left two men and one man dead, with six others wounded.

Additionally, during the overnight operation, several other terrorists who aided the perpetrators of the deadly attack were arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

During the gunbattle overnight, an IDF soldier sustained moderate injuries and was evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. His family has been notified.