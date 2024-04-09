Israeli UN Ambassador displays photo of Hitler and Grand Mufti during Palestinian state debate

Israeli ambassador Gilan Erdan holds up photo of Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and Hitler during a UNSC debate on Palestinian Statehood, April 2024 (YouTube screenshot)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan held up a picture of Hitler meeting with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem during a UN Security Council debate on Palestinian statehood.

Erdan produced the photo to indicate that the roots of Palestinian nationalism were based on Nazism and the destruction of Jews.

He said Haj Amin Al-Husseini the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem during WWII was “one of the founding fathers of Palestinian nationalism,” and supported Nazism and antisemitism.

The Grand Mufti met with Hitler to ask for his assistance in getting rid of the British Mandate and Jewish immigrants coming to the Holy Land.

Erdan made the case that the objective of Palestinian nationalism from the Grand Mufti’s time was to eliminate Jews.

“From then until today, the root of this conflict has not changed. It is not a political conflict or about partitioning land,” Erdan said. “It is solely about the destruction of Israel and the murder of Jews.”

Erdan said the UN was making the mistake of “reinforcing modern-day Nazi Jihadists [by] considering forcing the establishment of a Palestinian terror state.”

“This won’t be a regular state – it will be a Palesti-Nazi state. An entity that achieved statehood despite being committed to terror and Israel’s annihilation. If Hitler was alive today, he would be singing the U.N.’s praises,” he said.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a request filed by the Palestinian Authority that the United Nations official recognize it as a state and to become a full member of the UN.

The Palestinian Authority currently controls territories within Judea and Samaria and although it once ruled Gaza, the PA was driven out by Hamas in 2007.

Supporters of the recognition of a Palestinian State urged the UN to reconsider a petition for statehood filed in 2011.

Although the US has pushed for a proposal that a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority rule Gaza as a step towards a Palestinian State, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the PA’s rule of Gaza given their refusal to condemn Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7th.